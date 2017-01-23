John Wick Chapter TWO LA Flyaway for the Premier

Listen to Victor Cade in the Morning and Mick and Allen in the afternoon and win passes to the Salt Lake City Screening of John Wick Chapter Two. If you win the passes you will automatically be entered into the drawing to win a trip to LA for the Premier. Victor Cade will call out the name at 8:15 am on Friday January 27th and if he calls your name you will have 10 minutes and 10 seconds to call 801-570-KBER to claim your trip.

Winner and guest must be 21

Legendary hitman John Wick [Keanu Reeves] is forced out of retirement once again and heads to Rome to face off with the world’s deadliest killers. JOHN WICK CHAPTER TWO opens in theatres everywhere February 10th.

