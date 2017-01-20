Shows
Victor Cade
Marci
Mick and Allen
Helmut Von Schmidt
Jimbo
The Cory & Casey Show
Mitch
The Salt Lake Soundcheck
Pig Skin Pick-Em’s
Concerts
Live Events
Contests
Enter to Win
Contest Rules
Corporate Contest Rules
Sweet Deals
Pix n Vid
Sports Highlights
Blog
Games
Search
2017 Brings us a Bacon Toaster?
Posted on
January 20, 2017
The world is getting better and better!
Playlist
Concert Calendar
Headlines
‘Beaches’ remake doesn’t achieve liftoff on Lifetime
Corinne Olympios fights back against ‘Free Nanny’
Celebs share their Inauguration Day thoughts
Jackie Evancho, Lee Greenwood and other inauguration performers respond to backlash
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ actor Miguel Ferrer dead at 61
Planned Parenthood to benefit from ’20th Century Women’ ticket sales this weekend
Station Information
News
Friends of KBER 101
Freak Show Philanthropy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Contest Rules
Advertise With Us
Employment Opportunities
FCC Public File