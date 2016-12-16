Shows
Victor Cade
Marci
Mick and Allen
Helmut Von Schmidt
Jimbo
The Cory & Casey Show
Mitch
The Salt Lake Soundcheck
Pig Skin Pick-Em’s
Concerts
Live Events
Contests
Enter to Win
Contest Rules
Corporate Contest Rules
Sweet Deals
Pix n Vid
Sports Highlights
Blog
Games
Search
Megadeth Debuts on Late Night with Seth Meyers
Posted on
December 16, 2016
How do you think they did?
Playlist
Concert Calendar
Headlines
‘Jeopardy!’ champ wanted to be on the show since she was a teenager
‘A Monster Calls’ beautifully realizes boy’s tale of grief, fantasy
Martin Scorsese’s long ‘Silence’ is good, not golden
‘Hidden Figures’ cast on film’s hopeful message and John Glenn’s legacy
Christina Grimmie’s family files wrongful death lawsuit
Kanye West cancels plans for European tour
Station Information
News
Friends of KBER 101
Freak Show Philanthropy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Contest Rules
Advertise With Us
Employment Opportunities
FCC Public File